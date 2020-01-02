|
Christopher Wandrey
Christopher Glenn Wandrey, age 45, passed away with his family and friends at his side on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. He was born Oct. 20, 1974, in Bay City, Mich., to Louella (Deller) Shellenbarger.
Chris had many hobbies and among them were archery and bow hunting. He loved to barbeque with friends and family and was a devoted Michigan football fan. Most of all, he loved his wife, who he shared 11 years of marriage and 21 years of companionship with.
He was preceded in death by his faithful dog, Booker T. Wandrey.
He is survived by his loving wife, Amy Wandrey of the home; two dogs, Maxwell and Tank; his mother, Louella Shellenbarger of Alpena, Mich.; his stepdad, Robert Shellenbarger of Michigan; his stepmother, Brenda Davis of Fernly, Nev.; a sister, Leslie Conklin and wife Dawn Beers of Woodstown, N.J.; a brother, Glenn G. Wandrey and wife Netta of Fayetteville; and two nephews, Christopher Chase and Dyson Wandrey.
Celebration of life memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Nelson-Berna Funeral Home Chapel in Fayetteville.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 4, 2020