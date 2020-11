Or Copy this URL to Share

Christy Martinez

Christy Lynn Martinez, 42, died Nov. 15, 2020.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

She is survived by her parents, Sharon Bray and Clifford Allen Sr.; a sister, Shellie Barter; and three brothers, Clifford Allen and Bobby and Keith Bray.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store