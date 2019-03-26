Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christy Woodral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christy Woodral

Obituary Flowers

Christy Woodral Obituary
Christy Woodral
Christy Lynn Woodral, 42, of Heavener died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by her husband, Buddy; three daughters, Tiffany Blair, Krista and Sammie Taylor; her mother, Wanda Davis; two sisters, Laurie Ray and and Danielle Quick; two brothers, Shane and Bryan Davis; and a grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.