Christy Woodral
Christy Lynn Woodral, 42, of Heavener died Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Heavener.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Assembly of God in Heavener with burial at Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener.
She is survived by her husband, Buddy; three daughters, Tiffany Blair, Krista and Sammie Taylor; her mother, Wanda Davis; two sisters, Laurie Ray and and Danielle Quick; two brothers, Shane and Bryan Davis; and a grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
