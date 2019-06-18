|
Chuck Simpson
Chuck Simpson, 80, of Sallisaw died Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
He is survived by two daughters, Dawn Campbell of Sallisaw and Marti Terbush of Muldrow; a son, Tommy Simpson of Seminole, Okla.; two sisters, Leona Lane of Altus, Okla., and Jaqueatta Rigney of Clinton, Okla.; a brother, Jimmy Simpson of Clinton; 11 grandchildren; three adopted grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on June 19, 2019
