Claire Brodkin

Claire Louise Brodkin, 81, of Mulberry died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Mulberry.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Rankin Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Frank; two daughters, Sarah Nalls and Catherine Brodkin; four sons, Christopher, Steven, Phillip and Gary Brodkin; and seven grandchildren.



