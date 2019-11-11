|
|
Clara Combs
Clara "Cookie" Combs, 75, of Cedarville passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was born Jan. 15, 1944, in Mena to the late William and Beatrice Ermann.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary McMellon and Penny Harris; and two brothers, Bill Ermann and Joe Erman.
She is survived by three daughters, Jessica Combs of Cedarville, Samantha Warren of Twin Falls, Idaho, and Sandy Moats of Emmett, Idaho; three sons, Billy Combs of Cedarville and Stan Combs and Steven Combs, both of Ponca City, Okla.; two sisters, Margie Price of Tulsa and Eileen Ermann of Van Buren; three brothers, Ed Ermann of Forman, John Ermann of Fayetteville and Tom Ermann of Waldron; a granddaughter, Tia Stringer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family-hosted graveside memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Barling. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 12, 2019