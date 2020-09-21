Clara Lowry
Clara Jeanne Lowry, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was born Feb. 11, 1947, in Van Nuys, Calif., to Woodrow and Betty Heath. She worked as a nurse and was a member of Church of God Seventh Day in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her companion, Stanley Dobbs of Fort Smith; two daughters, Theresa Honeycutt of Clarksville, Tenn., and Shelly Landin of Fort Smith; a son, Allen Lowry Jr. of Fort Smith; three sisters, Freda Heath of Fort Smith, Karen "Susie" Cooper of Van Buren and Lori Lynn Eisenhart and husband John of Greenwood; a niece, Kristy Floyd and husband Ty of Mulberry; a nephew, Brandon Weeks of Fort Smith; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Fentress Mortuary Chapel. Private interment will be at Liberty Cemetery in Greenwood, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith.
Public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
