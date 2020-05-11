|
Clara Staton
Clara Ann Staton, 81, of Lavaca died Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 29, 1938, to Cecil and Lorraine (Burrow) Baggett, near Harrisburg. She graduated from Valley View High School in Jonesboro in 1956.
Ann was a dedicated mother and a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Lavaca. She loved to play the piano and teach her weekly ministry at the Sebastian County Retirement Center in Barling.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bruce Staton.
She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A. Coleman and husband Tommy of Tyler, Texas, and Marla K. Staton of Memphis, Tenn.; three sons, Mark E. Williams and wife Elaine of Lavaca, Michael B. Staton and wife Deva of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla., and Fred A. Williams and wife Linda of Fort Smith; a sister, Patsy Emmons and husband Johnny of Jonesboro; a brother, James E. Baggett and wife Flossie of Jonesboro; a sister-in-law, Marcelle Kesner and husband Mark of Fort Smith; 12 grandchildren, Greg, Christy, Niki and Maegan Williams, Ryan and Paul Mort, T.J. and Ashley Coleman, Ben, Brittney and Jennifer Staton and Abby Marks; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at Lavaca City Cemetery, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Lavaca.
Viewing will be 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Keith and Kelly Baggett, Sean Gould, David Emmons and Steve, David and Brent Kesner.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Esther Sunday school class, which Ann taught.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UAFS Foundation Student Emergency Fund, P.O. Box 3649, Fort Smith, AR 72913, or online at giving.uafs.edu; or Hope Rising Children's Home, P.O. Box 200, Lavaca, AR 72941; or First Baptist Church Missions, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca, AR 72941.
Published in Times Record on May 12, 2020