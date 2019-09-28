|
|
|
Clara Wisdom
Clara Burris Wisdom, 82, of Sallisaw, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by her husband, James; four daughters, Sharon Caldwell of Vian, Carolyn Werner of Tulsa and Teresa Childress and Cynthia Hamilton, both of Sallisaw; five sons, Charles Childress of Muldrow, William Sutton and Geroma Green, both of Tulsa, OK, James Wisdom Jr. of Clarksville and John Wisdom Sr. of Arkansas; 139 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 29, 2019