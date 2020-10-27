1/1
Clarence Fisher
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence Fisher
C.G. Fisher, 89, of Mulberry entered into heavenly rest on Oct. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 19, 1931, in Mulberry to Gervis and Louise Moore Fisher.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a minister of the Regular Baptist faith for over 64 years, pastoring churches in Bixby, Okla., Graphic, Mulberry, Altus and Fort Smith. He was a member of Fairview Regular Baptist Church in Mulberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Barbara Yeager, Betty Jo Cole and Dorothea Yeager.
Left to cherish his memory is his sweetheart of 67 years, Phyllis Renfro Fisher of Mulberry; a daughter, LaRhonda Sisemore and husband Jack; two sons, Justin Fisher and wife Gail of Huntington and Dennis Fisher and wife Kim of Mulberry; six grandchildren, Jason Sisemore (Tera), Jeremy Fisher (Carmen), Billie Dawn Callahan (Stacy), Cody Fisher (Clarissa), Seth Fisher (Kelsey) and Sarah Fisher; nine great-grandchildren, Addyson and Taylar Sisemore, Hayden and Hunter Fisher, Emilee and Sadie Callahan, Colter Fisher, Cal Jo Fisher and Helen Winters; a sister, Paula Dozier (Duncan) of Charleston; and a brother, Barry Fisher (Beverly) of Panama.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Fairview Baptist Church with Brothers John Napier, Jim Duncan and Dennis Fisher officiating. Burial will be at Hight Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason Sisemore, Jeremy Fisher, Cody Fisher, Seth Fisher, Colter Fisher and Stacy Callahan.
Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters and great-grandchildren, Billie Callahan, Sara Fisher, Taylar and Addyson Sisemore, Emilee and Sadie Callahan, Hayden and Hunter Fisher and Cal Jo Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 7222 W. U.S. 64, Mulberry, AR 72947.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeweb.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved