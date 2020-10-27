Clarence Fisher
C.G. Fisher, 89, of Mulberry entered into heavenly rest on Oct. 25, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 19, 1931, in Mulberry to Gervis and Louise Moore Fisher.
He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a minister of the Regular Baptist faith for over 64 years, pastoring churches in Bixby, Okla., Graphic, Mulberry, Altus and Fort Smith. He was a member of Fairview Regular Baptist Church in Mulberry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Barbara Yeager, Betty Jo Cole and Dorothea Yeager.
Left to cherish his memory is his sweetheart of 67 years, Phyllis Renfro Fisher of Mulberry; a daughter, LaRhonda Sisemore and husband Jack; two sons, Justin Fisher and wife Gail of Huntington and Dennis Fisher and wife Kim of Mulberry; six grandchildren, Jason Sisemore (Tera), Jeremy Fisher (Carmen), Billie Dawn Callahan (Stacy), Cody Fisher (Clarissa), Seth Fisher (Kelsey) and Sarah Fisher; nine great-grandchildren, Addyson and Taylar Sisemore, Hayden and Hunter Fisher, Emilee and Sadie Callahan, Colter Fisher, Cal Jo Fisher and Helen Winters; a sister, Paula Dozier (Duncan) of Charleston; and a brother, Barry Fisher (Beverly) of Panama.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Fairview Baptist Church with Brothers John Napier, Jim Duncan and Dennis Fisher officiating. Burial will be at Hight Cemetery, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Jason Sisemore, Jeremy Fisher, Cody Fisher, Seth Fisher, Colter Fisher and Stacy Callahan.
Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters and great-grandchildren, Billie Callahan, Sara Fisher, Taylar and Addyson Sisemore, Emilee and Sadie Callahan, Hayden and Hunter Fisher and Cal Jo Fisher.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 7222 W. U.S. 64, Mulberry, AR 72947.
