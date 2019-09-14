Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
Clarence Martin Obituary
Clarence Martin
Clarence Donald Martin passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Van Buren. He was a professional soldier in the U.S. Army for 23 years and then retired from the U.S. Postal Service of 21 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Rhoads Martin and wife Mavis White Martin.
He is survived by his sons, Ray and Bob Martin; a stepdaughter, Pam Salazar; and a sister, Pauline Mullican. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith with full military honors, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 15, 2019
