Claretta Bartlett
Claretta Douglas Bartlett, 90, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Claretta was born Dec. 24, 1929, in Paris to Carrie Lee Douglas Osburn and Vince Douglas. Claretta spent her professional life as a secretary/bookkeeper for Braken and Gardner Accounting Firm. She was a longtime member of West Ark Church of Christ.
Claretta was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ramona Nash and Betty Ruth Barnard; and two brothers, Leon and Bobby Douglas.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Bartlett, who she married on May 10, 1948, in Clarksville; this May they would have celebrated 72 years of marriage. She is also survived by a daughter, Deborah Wofford of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Carrie Lee Graves and husband Tyrone Graves; four great-grandchildren, Angela Chae, Hailee Charee, Tara Chareece and Blayde Douglas; and a great-great-granddaughter, Isabella Claire. She is also survived by a sister, Doris Robertson of Greenwood; a brother, Leroy Douglas and wife Sue of Coal Hill; several nieces and nephews, including Pam Watlington and husband Hank of Greenwood; a great-niece, Hannah Sandifer and husband Travis of Greenwood; and a great-great-nephew, Navy Sandifer of Greenwood.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, officiated by Chris Benjamin. Interment will follow at Srygley Cemetery in Coal Hill.
Family will greet with friends from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Tyrone Graves, Hank Watlington, Blayde Douglas Denton, Noah Ledbetter, Rodney Denton and Rodney Ledbetter.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020