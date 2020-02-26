Home

Services
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Claretta Bartlett
Claretta Douglas Bartlett, 90, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Srygley Cemetery in Coal Hill.
She is survived by her husband, Doug; a daughter, Deborah Wofford; a sister, Doris Robertson; a brother, Leroy Douglas; a grandchild; four great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5:30-6:30 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 27, 2020
