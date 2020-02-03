|
Clarice Fitzer
Clarice Fitzer, 85, of Van Buren passed away Jan. 31, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Feb. 20, 1934, in Red Oak, Okla., to Clark and Pearl (Adams) Bidwell. Clarice enjoyed the casino, fishing, cooking and she loved her family dearly.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Sam Fitzer; a son, William Sam Fitzer; and a sister, Wandell Wright.
She is survived by a daughter, Sonya Kay Goodwin and Steve Greene of Van Buren; two sons, Carl Wade Fitzer and Dale Shayne Fitzer, both of Van Buren; four grandchildren, Felicia McGuffy, Shayna Dragert, Andrew Fitzer, and James Garrett; seven great-grandchildren, Hailey Crosswhite, Jessica Hill, Dustin Hill, T.J. McGuffy, Aries McGuffy, Sydni Garrett and Elisa Garrett; three great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and other family members and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Mallory-Martin Chapel in Spiro with Pastor Bill Fitzer officiating. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral home in Spiro.
Viewing hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to River Valley Cats, P.O. Box 733, Alma, AR 72921.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 4, 2020