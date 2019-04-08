|
Clarissa Williams
Clarissa Jane Williams, 71, of Altus died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Houston Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Billy; a daughter Gina Fleming of Altus; three sons, Amos Carter of Alix and Billy and Duane Williams, both of Altus; a brother, Dave Budden of Altus; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019
