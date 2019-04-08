Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarissa Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarissa Williams

Obituary Flowers

Clarissa Williams Obituary
Clarissa Williams
Clarissa Jane Williams, 71, of Altus died Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Houston Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Billy; a daughter Gina Fleming of Altus; three sons, Amos Carter of Alix and Billy and Duane Williams, both of Altus; a brother, Dave Budden of Altus; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.