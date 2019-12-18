|
Claude Patterson
Claude Edward Patterson, known to all as "Bud," of Mena passed away Dec. 17, 2019, three weeks shy of his 85th birthday. Bud was born Jan. 5, 1935, in Fort Smith, the first son of Claude Emery and Mary Belle Ruth Patterson, who preceded him in death. He grew up in the Massard community, attended Fort Smith High School, Fort Smith Community College (now University of Arkansas at Fort Smith) and Henderson State University, where he received a master's degree in accounting.
Married to Glenda Caldwell in 1955, the couple raised six children together and through those years, Bud's career path had many forks and turns. A salesman for Dixie Cup in the 1960s, he later turned to agriculture, managing an orchard near Poteau for Gerber Products Co. That experience was followed by opening his own lawn service company and later transitioned to a term with Oklahoma Fish and Wildlife Service and finally to the U.S. Forestry Service in Mena. He married Diana Daniel Towery in 1996 and the couple settled in Mena.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James "Jim" Patterson; and a beloved son, Keith Austin Patterson.
He is survived by his wife, Diana; a brother, William "Bill" Ralph Patterson and wife Cecilia of Conway; a sister-in-law, Camille Patterson of Henderson, Texas; five children, Steve Patterson of Poteau, Carolyn Patterson and fiancé Danny Been of Sardis, Beth Wallen and husband Daniel of Barry, Texas, Julie Massey and husband Hank of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Nina Morgan and husband David of Stigler, Okla.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Patterson of Siloam Springs; three stepchildren, Karen Towery of Clarksville, Roger Towery and wife Lisa of Pozzillo, Campania, Italy, and Tim Towery of Winston-Salem, N.C.; 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren who were blessed to call him Grampa; and numerous friends, cousins and extended family members who will miss him greatly as well.
Bud requested his body be donated to medical research (www.genesislegacy.org), therefore there will be no viewing. The family will welcome friends at either of two celebration of life receptions: 1-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Samaritan's Kitchen, 305 S. McKenna St., Poteau; and at noon Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 904 Church Ave., Mena.
Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Harvest, 1047 Madison 5310, Witter, AR 72776, or online at www.campharvest.org, an organization serving children that was beloved by Bud.
Online messages, tributes and condolences may be left at www.never-gone.com/memorials/patterson.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019