Claude Taylor


1935 - 2019
Claude Taylor Obituary
Claude Taylor
Claude Wilburn Taylor, 84, of Panama passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Spiro. Claude was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Spiro to Berkeley and Flora (Barnes) Taylor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Claude was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jackie Richardson Taylor; four brothers; and two sisters.
Survivors include his children, Nena Taylor of Poteau, MiShelle and Kevin Dye of Shady Point and Michael Taylor of Poteau; five grandchildren, Lynnsey and David deMontigny, Katlin Taylor, Bryan Dye and Sydney Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Kori Taylor and Allyson deMontigny; two daughters, Tina Fargo and Tonya Phillips; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Old Bokoshe Cemetery Pavilion in Bokoshe with Jim Cook officiating, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Dye, Bryan Dye, Michael Taylor, Don Richardson, Jack Taylor and David deMontigny.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 3, 2020
