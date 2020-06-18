Claudette Bull
Claudette Bull, 87, of Dayton passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 29, 1932, to Claud and Eunice Elmore Bull.
She is survived by a sister, Janette Vincent; two cousins, Karen Battenfield of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Jack Bull and wife Linda of Dayton; as well as other cousins and relatives.
Private graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19 at Dayton Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.