Claudia Harris
Claudia Arlene (Wilbourn) Harris, 100, of Van Buren passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was born April 28, 1919, in Mulberry to Claude and Ruth (Huggins) Wilbourn. Claudia retired from Hutchinson Shoe Co. in Fort Smith and was a member of Rena Road Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Fred Loftin; her husband, Modie Harris; four brothers, Lloyd Wilbourn, Paul Loftin, Fred Loftin Jr. and John Dib Loftin; and four sisters, Pauline Wells, Ruth Faulkner, Ruby Biggs and Beulah Matthews.
She is survived by two sons, Wesley Harris and wife Anna of Van Buren and Carl Harris and wife Myra of London; three grandchildren, Sherry Kupers and husband David of Van Buren, Amanda Funkhouser and husband Howard of Fayetteville and Mark Harris and wife Katie of Russellville; six great-grandchildren, Chad and Sydney Kupers of Van Buren, Cade West and Ryker Funkhouser of Fayetteville and Conrad and Fiona Harris of Russellville.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at Ocker Funeral Home with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be David Kupers, Howard Funkhouser, Cade West, Terry Wells, Fred Wells and Johnny Loftin.
Honorary pallbearers are Bill Wilbourn, Robert Marion, Steve Marion, David Adrion and Penn Wells.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020