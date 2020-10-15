Claudia Scherrey
Claudia Louise Scherrey, 80, of Fort Smith peacefully joined our Lord in heaven on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1940, in Shanghai, China, to Claud and Ruth Robbins. She was affectionately known as mom, momma and granny.
After graduating from St. Scholastica Academy in 1958, Claudia received her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Arkansas and married her high school sweetheart Anthony "Tony" Scherrey. She enjoyed teaching in Fort Smith and loved when her students would recognize her years later as "Mrs. Scherrey." She was proud to have taught at Immaculate Conception Catholic School, before joining Ramsey Junior High to teach geography. She treasured those 32 years at Ramsey because of the lifelong friendships she had developed with so many of the teachers and that carried through her retirement.
In her retirement years, Claudia enjoyed spending time with her cherished husband of 57 years, until his death. She was a bright light of love to so many, including her children, grandchildren, extended family and many friends. "Granny," as she was kindly known by most, never forgot a birthday or anniversary; she had a funny sense of humor that showed through the thoughtfully handwritten cards and letters she would send to those she loved. Everyone she met was an instant friend, she enjoyed life to the fullest, and always put others before herself. She was strong in her faith and was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, where she enjoyed being a lector and a member of the funeral choir.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Tony, who passed away on Sept. 18, 2019.
She is survived by four children, Ben and wife Mai of Bangkok, Thailand, Edd and husband Amos of Memphis, Tenn., Serena of Fort Smith and Mary Ruth and husband John of Southbury, Conn.; three granddaughters, Charlotte, Caroline and Olivia; and six grandsons, Morgan, Preston, John Henry, Sammy, Danny and Tony. She loved Rattanasiri "Chompoo" Veerakul of Bangkok as a daughter and the mother of three of her grandsons. She is also survived by a sister, Becky and husband David of Rock Island; and her exceptionally loving and supportive extended Scherrey family.
Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Christ the King Catholic Church. Attendees will be required to wear masks and practice safe social distancing. Placement of her cremains will follow the service at the church columbarium, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Flowers or, if preferred, memorial contributions may be sent to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
