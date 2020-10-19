Claudine Franklin
Claudine Franklin, 82, of Fort Smith passed from this life on Oct. 18, 2020. She was born Nov. 21, 1937, in Ozark to George Haskell Snow and Lottie Lucille Castleberry Snow.
Claudine was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church for over 50 years, where she was a member of Sisters of the Heart and the Presentation Circle. She was a Girl Scout troop leader for Troop No. 152.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Francis Michael Franklin.
She is survived by five children, Carol Carter and husband Stan of Greenwood, Michael Franklin, Joan Coffman and Patrick Franklin and wife Jill, all of Fort Smith, and Kevin Franklin of Little Rock; eight grandchildren, Brantley Carter, Hayley Carter, Erin Coffman, Hannah Coffman, Sean Franklin Megan Franklin, Joseph Franklin and Ryan Franklin; a sister, Oleta Faye Snow Kennedy of Searcy; and numerous extended family and friends.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Christ the King Catholic Church with inurnment at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made in memory of Claudine Franklin to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1920 S. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72901; or Christmas Honors, P.O. Box 10696, Fort Smith, AR 72917.
