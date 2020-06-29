Cleatus Haning
Cleatus Haning
Cleatus "Gaga" Haning, 95, of Vian died Friday, June 26, 2020, in Vian.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Blackgum Harvestime Church in Vian. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin-Funeral Service.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Farmer and Holly McIntosh; eight grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
