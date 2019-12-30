|
Clem Thompson
Clem Thompson, 81, of Sallisaw died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Sallisaw. Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; a daughter, Libby Starks of Sallisaw; a sister, Christine Quakenbush of Sallisaw; two brothers, Carl Thompson of Oklahoma City and Mike Thompson of Latrobe, Pa.; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 31, 2019