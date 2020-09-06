Cleta Simmons

Cleta Bernice Simmons, age 85, of Hackett passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at Ashton Place in Barling. She was born June 23, 1935, in Oklahoma City. She graduated from the Vocational Nursing School of California in 1972 and worked at Whirlpool for 28 years. She was a member of Midland Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Geneva Smith; and her brother, Buddy Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lawrence Simmons of Hackett; four sons, Edwin Horton and wife Jane Ann of Henderson, Nev., Ray Horton and wife Yselda of Greenwood, Curtis Horton of Hackett and Michael Simmons of Fort Smith; two daughters, Rene Stephenson and husband Jeremy of Gore and Tammy Poore and husband Chris of Fort Smith; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8 at Lewis Funeral Chapel with Ron Patrick officiating. Interment will be at Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Barling.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Horton, Shean Horton, Jacob Horton and Camden Poore.



