Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
New Cemetery
Mulberry, AR
Cleta Whitaker Obituary
Cleta Whitaker
Cleta Doris Whitaker, 93 years, 8 months and a day, departed this life on April 11, 2020. She was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Franklin County to Tobe and Lillian (Fisher) Robertson. She was retired from Dixie Cup after 48 years and was a charter member of Vine Prairie Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David "Junior" Whitaker; her parents; and a sister, Jeannie King.
She is survived by three children, Donald and wife Mary of Mulberry, Mitzi Whitaker of Van Buren and Max and friend Tani of Mulberry; a grandchild, Emily; four great-grandchildren, Jayden, Kaitlyn, Manny and Mateo; and many friends and relatives.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 16 at New Cemetery in Mulberry, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 15, 2020
