Cletis Henry

Cletis Henry, 77, of Ozark died Oct. 12, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

He is survived by his companion, Becky Penland; two daughters, Dana Sanders and Raney Rose; a son, Clancy Henry; two sisters, Jean Dickey and Charlene Donaldson; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Gardner Memorial Family Life Center in Ozark.



