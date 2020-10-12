Cletis Henry
Cletis Henry, 77, of Ozark died Oct. 12, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by his companion, Becky Penland; two daughters, Dana Sanders and Raney Rose; a son, Clancy Henry; two sisters, Jean Dickey and Charlene Donaldson; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Gardner Memorial Family Life Center in Ozark.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.