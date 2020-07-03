1/1
Cletus Holloway
1939 - 2020
Cletus Holloway
Cletus Ray Holloway, age 80, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 26, 1939, in Russellville to Cleo and Otis Stubbs Holloway. He was a retired supervisor from Gerber Products Co. in Fort Smith, a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Korea, and of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Kenneth, Thomas and Gene Holloway.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Jones Holloway of Fort Smith; three children, Johnny Holloway and wife Renee of Cleveland, Okla., Nicole Hickey and husband Kevin of Fort Smith and Vicki Whitlow and husband Paul of Meridian, Miss.; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6 at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Herb Holloway officiating, under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.shafferfuneralhomeozark.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shaffer Funeral Home
2315 W Commerical St
Ozark, AR 72949
(479) 667-4147
