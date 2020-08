Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifford Brooks

Clifford Brooks, 79 of Vian died Aug. 21, 2020 in Vian.

Cremation is under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service, Inc.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; four daughters, Robin Cowan of Henryetta, Okla., Kimberly Rogers of Lander, Wyo., Brandi Hall of New Jersey and Betty Diane Navare of New Jersey; and two sons, Marty Hye of Oklahoma City and Charles Brooks II of Mississippi.



