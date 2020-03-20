Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
112 N Main St
Spiro, OK 74959
(918) 962-2555
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Morton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Morton Obituary
Clifford Morton
Clifford Wayne Morton, 75, of Spiro passed away March 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 28, 1944, in Fort Coffee to Ruth (Crockett) Morton and Charles "Nelson" William Morton. He was married to Linda (Thomas) Morton on July 15, 1963, in Liberal, Kan. Clifford loved life, humor and making people laugh. He had a huge sense of humor and was always joking around. Clifford enjoyed selling produce and visiting with people.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; Olive Ledford and Caroline Fallauer; and three brothers, Jimmy Morton, Clarence Morton and Bill Morton.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Morton; three sons, Michael Morton and wife Kathy, Timothy Morton and wife Autumn and Mark Morton and wife Carrie; a brother, Austin Morton; eight grandchildren, Courtney Morton, Hunter Morton, Timothy Morton, Makayla Morton, Jacob Morton, Bethany Morton, Kaden Morton and Sailor Morton; four bonus grandchildren, Paige Jones, Beau Kerbow, Louie Alvarez and Erica Alvarez; as well as a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Viewing for will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
A celebration of life to honor Clifford will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Church of Christ, 221 N.W. Second St., Spiro, OK 74959; or help someone in need.
To sign Clifford Wayne Morton's online guestbook, please visit www.mallorymartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -