Clifford Morton
Clifford Wayne Morton, 75, of Spiro passed away March 17, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born May 28, 1944, in Fort Coffee to Ruth (Crockett) Morton and Charles "Nelson" William Morton. He was married to Linda (Thomas) Morton on July 15, 1963, in Liberal, Kan. Clifford loved life, humor and making people laugh. He had a huge sense of humor and was always joking around. Clifford enjoyed selling produce and visiting with people.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; Olive Ledford and Caroline Fallauer; and three brothers, Jimmy Morton, Clarence Morton and Bill Morton.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Linda Morton; three sons, Michael Morton and wife Kathy, Timothy Morton and wife Autumn and Mark Morton and wife Carrie; a brother, Austin Morton; eight grandchildren, Courtney Morton, Hunter Morton, Timothy Morton, Makayla Morton, Jacob Morton, Bethany Morton, Kaden Morton and Sailor Morton; four bonus grandchildren, Paige Jones, Beau Kerbow, Louie Alvarez and Erica Alvarez; as well as a host of other relatives, loved ones and friends.
Viewing for will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
A celebration of life to honor Clifford will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Church of Christ, 221 N.W. Second St., Spiro, OK 74959; or help someone in need.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 21, 2020