Clifford Williams
Clifford Williams, of Fort Smith, passed away with peace and grace on April 4, 2019, with his family by his side.
He and his wife Barbara shared 55 years of loving marriage. They were blessed with three children: two daughters, Nancy Williams and Ellen Shields and husband Michael and son, Greg Williams and wife Lezlie, all of Fort Smith; a sister, Sue McLaughlin and husband Charles of Glencoe; two brothers, Dean with his wife Wilma and Gene with his wife Kathy, all of Jonesboro. He has five amazing grandchildren, Haley and Jordan Shields and Tyler, Tanner and Madalyn Williams, all of whom adored him.
Cliff was born Oct. 18, 1934, in Lake City to Thomas and Ola Williams. He was the former terminal manager for Jones Truck Line, a past member and president of the Fort Smith Transportation Club and a member of the Noon Exchange Club. Cliff was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson, Mo. He was a lay minister, served as president of the congregation at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fort Smith and was a delegate to Lutheran Church conventions many times throughout his life. He ended his life journey as a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Tyler, Tanner, Greg, Dean and Gene Williams and Mike Shields.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank all of those who continued to keep Cliff in their thoughts and prayers through these last few months of his life. If you wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 18218 U.S. 71, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 5, 2019