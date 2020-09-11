Clifton Cusick
Clifton "Bud" Cusick, 86, who resided in Greenwood, passed from this life into his heavenly home on Sept. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Greenwood to Clifford Cusick and Edith (Edwards) Cusick.
Bud graduated from Mansfield High School, where he played sports and was drafted to play minor league baseball for a short time. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Shady Grove Freewill Baptist church for 42 years, where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday school. He loved to study and teach the Bible and helped mentor many young preachers around his kitchen table. He was an avid sports fan and followed and cheered for the Greenwood Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty Jo (Phillips) Cusick.
He is survived by his wife, Gina (Clemente) Cusick and their son Ben Ethan Cusick; his father-in-law, Bernardo Clemente; two sisters-in-law, Imelda Smith and husband Shane and their daughter Shanette and Ofelia Salasac and huband Jun and their five children; Gina's aunt, Nena Clemente; two nieces, Mary Grace and Tina Celemente; and three cousins, Suerte and Pete Galvan and Maricris Riggs.
He is also survived by a son, Rick Cusick and wife Tanya of Greenwood; a daughter, Darlene (Cusick) Allison and husband Rick of Hackett; a sister, Joy Howard (Cusick) and husband Adron of Huntington; 10 grandchildren, Heather and Nolan Wynn, Michael and Christine Cusick, Brandon Jordan, Breanna Cusick, Tiffany and Sevoy Elmore and Derick and Falan Allison; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of friends and family.
Funeral service with military honors will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 outdoors at McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood with burial at Ramsey Cemetery. Pastor Nolan Wynn will be officiating; the Rev. Andrew Pearcy will share memories; and grandson Sevoy Elmore will welcome and read his obituary.
Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and sons-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 6062, Fort Smith, AR 72906.
