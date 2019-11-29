|
Clifton Daggs
On Nov. 26, 2019, heaven gained a very special angel, Clifton Daggs. He was a guitar player, a singer and a preacher. He wasn't a famous man, but was known and loved by many people. His life touched all those around him and was led by the spirit of God. He was an ordained Assembly of God minister for over 50 years. He was the pastor of Echo Assembly of God, Midland Assembly of God, Central Assembly of God and New Bethel Assembly of God. Until his retirement in April 2019, he was the oldest active Assembly of God minister in the state of Arkansas.
Clifton Daggs was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Hartford to Mattie and Charlie Daggs. He was the youngest of nine children, seven girls and two boys. He married Imogene Smith of Booneville and they had three children. He worked for Daylight Donuts, Cottage Pie Shop and David's Pie Shop and retired from Baldor Electric.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings; his wife of 67 years, Imogene Daggs; a son, Lionel Daggs; and a son-in-law, Quang Truong.
He is survived by a son and daughter in-law, Phillip and Karen Daggs of Keota; a daughter, Sharon Truong of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Arkoma Assembly of God Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Daggs, Phillip Charles Clayton Daggs, Connor Daggs, Khristian Brown and Tim Knoetgen. Assistant pallbearer will be Drystan Daggs.
Honorary pallbearers are Scott Daggs, Jerrad Dewitt, David Wasson, Carroll White, Paul White, William Daggs, Robert Parvin, Darrell Schlinker, Jerry Travis, Don Henson, Loi Truong, Carlas Goode and all attending ministers.
Memorials may be made to Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019