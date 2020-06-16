Clifton Jameson
Clifton Ray Jameson, 85, of Van Buren left his earthly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and entered into his Father's presence. Cliff loved his Lord and faithfully served Him by his love for people, his attendance at worship and committing his life to full-time service for his Lord.
Clifton was born Aug. 2, 1934, in the community of Vesta, at the rural home of his grandparents, Roy and Nell Van Cleave, to his parents, Clyde Ray and Edith Van Cleave-Jameson. He grew up in Fort Smith, attended Albert Pike Grade School, Darby Junior High and Fort Smith High School, along with Westark Community College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school and served during the Korean War, until returning to the states to marry his bride, Wilma White, in May 1957.
At the age of 38, he left a successful career with Shelter Insurance, then MFA, and enrolled in Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon graduating from the seminary in June 1975, he was called to First Baptist Church in Sylacauga, Ala. In 1980, he came back to the Fort Smith area to serve First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where he served as minister of education and outreach for 10 years. In 1990, he returned to Shelter Insurance, where he retired from.
Cliff loved people and interacted with a smile and asked, "Who were your folks?" Afterward, he knew their history and usually what church they attended. He always liked to brag on his grandchildren — he loved them so much and was very proud of them.
The family members who will miss him until they are reunited in heaven include his wife, Wilma (White) Jameson; a son, Rob; a daughter, Lynne Graham and husband Roger; four grandchildren, Chandler Graham-Clingan and husband Caleb, Clay Graham and wife Megan, Cassidy Graham and Charity Jameson-Snyder and husband Nick; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Caoimhe (Kay-Vuh) and Calvin Snyder, Millie Jayne Graham, along with a great-grandchild due in December; and a sister, Cleta Terrell of Hackett.
Celebration service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Van Buren with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Clifton Ray Jameson, 85, of Van Buren left his earthly home on Sunday, June 14, 2020, and entered into his Father's presence. Cliff loved his Lord and faithfully served Him by his love for people, his attendance at worship and committing his life to full-time service for his Lord.
Clifton was born Aug. 2, 1934, in the community of Vesta, at the rural home of his grandparents, Roy and Nell Van Cleave, to his parents, Clyde Ray and Edith Van Cleave-Jameson. He grew up in Fort Smith, attended Albert Pike Grade School, Darby Junior High and Fort Smith High School, along with Westark Community College. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school and served during the Korean War, until returning to the states to marry his bride, Wilma White, in May 1957.
At the age of 38, he left a successful career with Shelter Insurance, then MFA, and enrolled in Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon graduating from the seminary in June 1975, he was called to First Baptist Church in Sylacauga, Ala. In 1980, he came back to the Fort Smith area to serve First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where he served as minister of education and outreach for 10 years. In 1990, he returned to Shelter Insurance, where he retired from.
Cliff loved people and interacted with a smile and asked, "Who were your folks?" Afterward, he knew their history and usually what church they attended. He always liked to brag on his grandchildren — he loved them so much and was very proud of them.
The family members who will miss him until they are reunited in heaven include his wife, Wilma (White) Jameson; a son, Rob; a daughter, Lynne Graham and husband Roger; four grandchildren, Chandler Graham-Clingan and husband Caleb, Clay Graham and wife Megan, Cassidy Graham and Charity Jameson-Snyder and husband Nick; three beautiful great-grandchildren, Caoimhe (Kay-Vuh) and Calvin Snyder, Millie Jayne Graham, along with a great-grandchild due in December; and a sister, Cleta Terrell of Hackett.
Celebration service will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at First Baptist Church Chapel in Van Buren with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.