Clifton McConnell
Clifton W. McConnell died Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Centerton. He was born in 1926 in the Cornish community, now part of Fort Chaffee.
He attended Greenwood High School, finishing at midterm to join the U.S. Army. He was on Okinawa when World War II ended. He attended Arkansas Tech and, in 1955, begin his career with Shipley Baking Co. He retired as a sales supervisor in 1989.
He married Barbara McInnes in 1948 and they had one son. They lived in Greenwood and attended First Baptist Church. They relocated to Bentonville in 2002 to be close to family. He loved the Razorbacks and St. Louis Cardinals; he enjoyed gardening and keeping his yard in perfect condition; and above all, he loved his family and many cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; and two sisters, Ruth Walraven and Helen Keyes.
He is survived by a son, Chris and wife Debbie of Bella Vista; a grandson, Brooks and wife Dena of Centerton; a granddaughter, Erin Lowry and husband Jay of Vandalia, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Chloe and Matthew, all of Centerton, and Jack and Piper, both of Illinois; a brother, Delbert and wife Peggy of Fort Smith and their children, Jennifer McAlister and husband Dewayne of Fort Smith, Lisa Barnes and husband Danny of Russellville and their daughters, London and Olivia; a niece, Judy Castro and daughters, Kim and Kelly; and a nephew, Steve Stanton and wife Margie and their sons, Sean and Brian, all of California.
Private service will be at McConnell Funeral Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Liberty Cemetery.
Viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 at McConnell Funeral Home.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com
.