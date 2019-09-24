|
Clint Cox
Clint Cox, 46, of Sallisaw died on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Cremation Services are under the direction of Agent Mallory Martin Funeral Service.
He's survived by his wife, Teri; four daughters, Jessica Cox of Muskogee, Okla., Kimberly Cox and Kellie Cordeiro of Sallisaw, and Amber Cordeiro Irvington of Alabama; two sons, Cody Cox of Williston, N.D., and Michael Cordeiro of Jonesboro; a sister, Tammy Horn of Sallisaw; three brothers, Logan Cox and Gary Holmes of Sallisaw, and Jeremy Griffith of Muldrow; mother, Joyce Cox of Sallisaw; father, Donnie Cox of Sallisaw; and 11 grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 25, 2019