|
|
Clinton Spencer
Clinton "Butch" Neal Spencer was born May 4, 1957, to the late James Francis and Mildred Sanders. He was without a doubt, the coolest uncle, the dopest cousin and a ride-or-die friend. Butch attended Northside High School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Okla. In 1975, he developed a love for boxing early on and continues to be recognized as one of the best in this area. His love for the sport transcended into a passion to mentor. He was a catalyst in the lives of many young people, volunteering countless hours in the community. Butch had a larger than life personality, one that can never be duplicated. He was known from coast-to-coast and once you met him you couldn't forget him. He lived life to its fullest, the way he wanted to live it. In doing so, he accepted the hard knocks of life that were a part of his journey. Rather than complain, he had a gift for turning his messes into messages, sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen. His tough exterior served its purpose, it protected his most valuable asset: A heart filled with love for his family, compassion for children and an unwavering desire for Christ, who was the head of his life. To have known Clinton Spencer the man, not for what he did or what he said, but for who he was, was an honor. We will miss him beyond words and we will remember him always.
He was preceded in death by a son, Terrell Francis; and a brother, Kevin Hewitt.
Butch leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Mildred Sanders; a son, Montel Stringer; three brothers, Jerome Spencer, Keith Hewitt and Kirk Ingram; an aunt, Veronica Sanders; an uncle, Bruce Sanders; and two grandsons.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7 at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1023 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, with cremation to follow.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 5, 2020