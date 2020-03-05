|
Clinton Spencer
Clinton "Butch" Neal Spencer, 62, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with cremation to follow, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by a son, Montel Stringer; his mother, Mildred Sanders; three brothers, Jerome Spencer, Keith Hewitt and Kirk Ingram; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2020