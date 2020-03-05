Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church
1023 N. Ninth St.
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Clinton Spencer Obituary
Clinton Spencer
Clinton "Butch" Neal Spencer, 62, of Fort Smith died Sunday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Ninth Street Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with cremation to follow, under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
He is survived by a son, Montel Stringer; his mother, Mildred Sanders; three brothers, Jerome Spencer, Keith Hewitt and Kirk Ingram; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 6, 2020
