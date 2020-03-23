Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clinton Wheat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clinton Wheat

Send Flowers
Clinton Wheat Obituary
Clinton Wheat
Clinton "Buck" Dennis Wheat, 75, of Muldrow died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; two daughters, Lori Wheat of Bremerton, Wash., and Dianna Wheat of Ridenour of Chico, Calif.; a son, Clint Wheat of Mineral Springs, Okla.; a sister, Heidi Pentico of Airway, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clinton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -