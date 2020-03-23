|
Clinton Wheat
Clinton "Buck" Dennis Wheat, 75, of Muldrow died Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Cremation arrangements under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; two daughters, Lori Wheat of Bremerton, Wash., and Dianna Wheat of Ridenour of Chico, Calif.; a son, Clint Wheat of Mineral Springs, Okla.; a sister, Heidi Pentico of Airway, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 29, 2020