Clyde Hawkins
Clyde Dale Hawkins, 94, of Fort Smith died Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith following a brief illness. Recently, he had resided at Brookfield Senior Living and Memory Care at Fianna Oaks. He was born Oct. 21, 1925, in Scott County to Lloyd Colonel Hawkins and Helen Rhoads Hawkins and grew up in the Keener community. He was a member of a pioneer Scott County family and was the grandson of Mahlon and Sarah Rhoads and John Bell and Sarah Sessions Hawkins. Most of his adult life was spent in Waldron, where he led a life devoted to public service. He married Bernadyne Goble of Parks and on Dec. 30 they celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
He loved politics and had a successful career in elected office. From 1961-73 he served as Scott County sheriff. During his tenure as sheriff, he was elected president of the Arkansas Sheriff's Association in 1969 and was also elected president of the Arkansas Peace Officers Association.
From 1973-77 he held the office of Scott County judge and served again in this position from 1985-87. During his time as Scott County judge, he established the Senior Citizen Center, providing transportation and nutrition programs at both Waldron and Parks. Due to his efforts, the present nutrition center and retirement apartments are located at Bohnstein Hill in Waldron on Clyde Hawkins Drive. He was also instrumental in the establishment of Western Arkansas Guidance and Counseling Center, serving on the original board of directors with an office located in Waldron. While serving as judge, David Pryor, then the governor of Arkansas, appointed him to the Arkansas Crime Commission.
Following his time as judge, he served as a member of the Scott County Quorum Court and as chairman of the Scott County Democratic Central Committee and Scott County Election Commission through 2014.
He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and a member of First Baptist Church in Waldron and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Above all, he was a dedicated family man who saw to the needs of his wife, daughter, granddaughter and great-grandson as long as he lived.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents; a sister, Jessie H. Powell; a brother, John Haskell Hawkins; and his parents-in-law, Jim and Ruth Humphreys Goble.
Survivors include his wife, Bernadyne; a daughter, Helen Ruth Hawkins of Fort Smith; a granddaughter, Amanda Moore of Fort Smith; a great-grandson, Juddson Hawkins Paz of Fort Smith; and a sister, Mebalene Hawkins Berry of Grand Blanc, Mich.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb 24 at Martin Funeral Chapel in Waldron, officiated by Rickey Poynor, Keith Holleman, Mike Shaddon and Trey Plummer.
Honorary pallbearers are Larry Rice, Terry Rice, Paul Rice, Gunner White, Tommy Standeifer and Wayland Parker Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Clyde's honor to the Duncan Cemetery Fund or Scott County Senior Citizen Center.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 24, 2020