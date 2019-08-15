|
Cole Nixon
Matt Cole Nixon, 38, of Muldrow, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Upper Camp Creek Cemetery in Muldrow under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Muldrow.
He is survived by parents, Theresa and Randy Wann of Muldrow; two sisters, Candace Cowett and Ginger Dooty, both of Muldrow; a brother, Jimmy Nixon of McAlester, Okla.; and his grandfather, Jackie Scott of Van Buren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 16, 2019