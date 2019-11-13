|
Colene Shepard
Colene Ann Shepard, 61, of Fort Smith died Thurday, Nov. 7, 2019.
Memoral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in Fort Coffee with burial at Fort Coffee Cemetery under the direction of Rowell-Parish Mortuary in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her companion, Thell Parker Sr.; two daughters, Demetria Shepard and Denotria Davis; a sister, Betty Lewis; a brother, Carl Shepard; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 14, 2019