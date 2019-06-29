Home

Colleen S. Arrand, 89, formerly of Fort Smith, was born Aug. 12, 1929, and passed away June 25, 2019.
She is the beloved mother of Susan Arrand Antonini; mother-in-law of Dr. Nedil A. Antonini; and grandmother of Chloe Antonini.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2018, at Riverside Tabernacle in Flint, Mich.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Sharp Funeral Homes — Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton, Mich.; and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
Online tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on June 30, 2019
