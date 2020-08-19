Cona McCoy
Cona Gean McCoy, 94, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was born Aug. 19, 2020, in Pocahontas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Afton McCoy.
She is survived by two sons, William Holland of Conway and Roy Holland of Tulsa; a sister, WyVonee Williams of Tulsa; a brother, James Terry of Sallisaw; two grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at Spiro City Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.