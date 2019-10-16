|
Connie Benefield
Connie Benefield, 88, of Fort Smith died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Harvest Time with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Vic; two sons, Donald and Tim Peterson; a stepdaughter, Vickie Darby; a stepson, Terry Benefield; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019