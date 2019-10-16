|
Connie Benefield
Connie G. Benefield, 88, of Fort Smith went to be with the Lord on Monday Oct. 14, 2019, at a local hospital. She was born April 13, 1931, in Gurdon to James Ira and Bessie Mae (Engle) Smith. Connie was a homemaker, a member of Harvest Time Church, where she was a member of the Golden Harvesters, a greeting hostess and a past home fellowship leader.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Thomas and Euless Smith; and her sisters, Vera Montgomery, Gladys Stevenson, Helen Houp and Lena Jennings.
She is survived by her husband, Vic of the home; two sons, Donald Peterson and his wife Yvonne of Fortuna, Calif., and Tim Peterson and his wife Barbara of Fort Smith; a stepdaughter, Vickie Darby and her husband Bill of Little Rock; a stepson, Terry Benefield and his wife DeeAnn of Texarkana, Ark.; 11 grandchildren, Christopher Darby and his wife Sharry, Sam Benefield and his wife Emily, Harrison Benefield, Jessica Griffin and her husband Andrew, Alex White and her husband Cody, Lauren Attaway and her husband Lance, William, Michael and Ethan Peterson, Stephen Peterson and his wife Melissa and Colin Peterson and his wife Paige; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Harvest Time Church with entombment to follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Stephen and Colin Peterson, Terry Benefield, Bill Bradbury, Ross Blythe and Ted Satterfield.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Harvest Time Building Fund or Harvest Time Missions Fund, 3100 Briarcliff Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72908.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 17, 2019