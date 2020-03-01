|
|
Connie Casteel
Connie Casteel, 70, of Alma died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born July 6, 1949, to the late Odis and Wanda Owens. She was a Baptist and had worked as a cosmetologist.
She is survived by her husband, J.R. of the home; two daughters, Wendi Woods of Alma and Colette Collatt and husband Brad of Benton; a son, Kevin Casteel and wife Shelly of Alma; two sisters, Sharon Almond of Ozark and Glenda Casteel of Vian; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, March 2, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 2, 2020