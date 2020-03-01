Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
Interment
Following Services
Gill Cemetery
Van Buren, AR
Connie Casteel


1949 - 2020
Connie Casteel Obituary
Connie Casteel
Connie Casteel, 70, of Alma died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home. She was born July 6, 1949, to the late Odis and Wanda Owens. She was a Baptist and had worked as a cosmetologist.
She is survived by her husband, J.R. of the home; two daughters, Wendi Woods of Alma and Colette Collatt and husband Brad of Benton; a son, Kevin Casteel and wife Shelly of Alma; two sisters, Sharon Almond of Ozark and Glenda Casteel of Vian; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, March 2, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren, AR.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 2, 2020
