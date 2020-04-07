Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
Connie Clinard


1948 - 2020
Connie Clinard Obituary
Connie Clinard
Connie Lee Clinard, who resided in Central City, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home. He was born June 14, 1948, in Lavaca to the late Joseph Glen and Lillian Irene (Smith) Clinard. He was 71 years old. He retired from the City of Barling.
Connie was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Magnuson; and two brothers, Bob Decker and Nelson Decker.
He is survived by two sisters, Doris Neihouse of Central City and Patricia Friedline of Austin, Ark; and a brother, Fred Clinard of Central City.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 8, 2020
