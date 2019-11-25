|
|
Connie Graham
Connie Joan Graham passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Duncan, Okla., at the age of 54. She was born Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1965, in Fort Smith to Wayne and Vina (Corbit) Johnson. She graduated from Muldrow High School and went on to earn an associate degree from Northeastern State University. Connie married Don Graham in Hot Springs on July 7, 2012; they were married for seven years before her passing. Connie owned and operated Connie Graham Insurance Agency in Duncan for four years. She was a member of Duncan Noon Lions Club and Territory Golf and Country Club. Connie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, as well as her friends in "the hood." She enjoyed traveling and going to concerts. Connie was a faithful Thunder fan. Her wonderful smile and welcoming personality will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Don Graham of the home; two sons, Dax Stuart and Dustin Graham and wife Courtney of Bridge Creek, Okla.; two daughters, Jamie Richmond and husband Nick of Elgin, Okla., and Shelby Croslin and husband Chris of Blanchard, Okla.; and nine grandchildren that she adored, Kaden, Blazi Kay, Matthew, Aiden, Sawyer, Adlee, Oakley, Palmer and Miller. She is also survived by a brother, Terry Johnson and wife Marie of Muldrow; a sister, Linda Tabor and husband Dionne of Muldrow; a niece, Kristi; and two nephews, Jeremy and Ryan.
Connie was preceded in death by her grandparents.
Cremation has taken place at the family's request and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. All arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow, Okla.
Online condolences may be made at www.callawaysmithcobb.com.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 28, 2019