|
|
Connie Laster
Connie Gail Laster, 75, of Muldrow passed away Feb. 6, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Arkoma to Lois Faye (Sullivan) Brooks and Artie Brooks. She was a real estate broker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Billy Don Laster; and a great-grandchild, Bennett Shell.
Survivors include her husband, Buck Junior Laster of the home; a daughter, Shelly Shell of Muldrow; a son, Dr. Shane Laster of Fort Smith; six grandchildren, Xavier Laster, Seth Laster, Natalie Shell, Jett Shell, Gus Shell and Buck Shell; and six great-grandchildren, Jace Shell, Maximus Shell, Everley Gann, Blakely Shell, Crew Shell and Journi Laster.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial to follow at Roland City Cemetery, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
Active pallbearers will be Xavier Laster, Seth Laster, Jett Shell, Gus Shell, Buck Shell, Monte Thompson and Kendall Sampson.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 8, 2020